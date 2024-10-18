CIBC Increases Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$25.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ARE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.44.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$22.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$8.42 and a one year high of C$23.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.70, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.53) by C$0.54. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of C$853.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.3793321 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy acquired 4,244 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,969.84. In related news, Director Scott Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, with a total value of C$165,380.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy bought 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,969.84. In the last three months, insiders have bought 16,549 shares of company stock worth $274,762. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

