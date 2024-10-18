Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.80. Cielo shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 59,100 shares traded.

Cielo Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $475.69 million for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.54%.

About Cielo

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

