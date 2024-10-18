Citigroup Boosts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$21.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Air Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.70.

Air Canada Stock Up 1.2 %

AC opened at C$18.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85. Air Canada has a one year low of C$14.47 and a one year high of C$20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.13. Air Canada had a return on equity of 603.77% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of C$5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.5789474 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Canada

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$29,830.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

