Citigroup Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $77.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s current price.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QSR. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of QSR opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,420.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $59,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.