Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Position Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 116.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

KOF stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.15. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be issued a $0.7811 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

