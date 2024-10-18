Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.10% of Cognyte Software worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 143,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 339,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognyte Software

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 553,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,493,159.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,604,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,292,148.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 416,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $2,621,052.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,020,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,827,159.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 553,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $3,493,159.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,604,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,292,148.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognyte Software Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $7.01 on Friday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $497.87 million, a PE ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The medical device company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CGNT

Cognyte Software Profile

(Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.