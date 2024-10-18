Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $35.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COHU shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $120,675.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,475.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $130,204 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the second quarter worth $11,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cohu by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after buying an additional 320,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,303,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,422,000 after buying an additional 137,475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 529.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 59,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth about $1,786,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. Cohu has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

