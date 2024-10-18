Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,206 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 162.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33,240 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 58.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,573 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 130.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,784,221.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total value of $2,357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at $16,784,221.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total transaction of $1,025,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,150,716.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,787 shares of company stock worth $15,434,018. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.44.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $204.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.42 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 3.35.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

