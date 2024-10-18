Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CL opened at $100.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.46. The stock has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

