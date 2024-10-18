Comparing Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) & Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) and Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Whiting USA Trust II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 8.56% 16.61% 8.73% Whiting USA Trust II N/A 1,607.92% 588.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Whiting USA Trust II”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $59.64 billion 0.53 $3.04 billion $1.80 9.44 Whiting USA Trust II $30.93 million 0.10 $270,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Whiting USA Trust II.

51.2% of Cenovus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Whiting USA Trust II pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 405.2%. Cenovus Energy pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cenovus Energy and Whiting USA Trust II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83 Whiting USA Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus price target of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 81.04%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Whiting USA Trust II.

Volatility and Risk

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting USA Trust II has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Whiting USA Trust II on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. This segment assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Sunrise projects, as well as Lloydminster thermal and conventional heavy oil assets. The Conventional segment holds natural gas liquids and natural gas assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, Clearwater, and Rainbow Lake operating in Alberta and British Columbia, as well as interests in various natural gas processing facilities. The offshore segment engages in offshore operation, exploration, and development activities in China and the East Coast of Canada. The Canadian Refining segment owns and operates Lloydminster upgrading and asphalt refining complex, which converts heavy oil and bitumen into synthetic crude oil, diesel, asphalt, and other ancillary products, as well as Bruderheim crude-by-rail terminal and ethanol plants. The U.S. Refining segment refines crude oil to produce gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and other products. Cenovus Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Whiting USA Trust II

(Get Free Report)

Whiting USA Trust II is a statutory trust. The company was founded on December 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.