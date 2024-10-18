Comparing iCoreConnect (ICCT) & The Competition

iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) is one of 429 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare iCoreConnect to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Get iCoreConnect alerts:

Volatility & Risk

iCoreConnect has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCoreConnect’s peers have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iCoreConnect and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCoreConnect -260.79% -614.22% -152.86% iCoreConnect Competitors -61.51% -7.92% -7.38%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iCoreConnect $10.27 million -$15.55 million -0.12 iCoreConnect Competitors $2.51 billion $357.21 million 11.98

This table compares iCoreConnect and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

iCoreConnect’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than iCoreConnect. iCoreConnect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of iCoreConnect shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of iCoreConnect shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for iCoreConnect and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCoreConnect 0 0 0 0 N/A iCoreConnect Competitors 2223 15170 29857 845 2.61

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 11.47%. Given iCoreConnect’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iCoreConnect has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

iCoreConnect peers beat iCoreConnect on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About iCoreConnect

(Get Free Report)

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution. It also offers iCoreExchange, a SaaS email solution that allows doctors to send and receive secure email with attachments to and from other healthcare professionals; iCoreCloud, ability to backup their on-premise servers and computers to the cloud; iCoreClaims, for processing and managing claims submitted by policyholders or dental care providers; iCorePay, a patient payment processing solutions for payment and revenue cycle tracking; iCoreSecure, secure SaaS solution that solves privacy concerns in the insurance, real estate, financial and many other industry sectors; and iCoreIT, an IT managed services. The company was formerly known as iMedicor, Inc. and changed its name to iCoreConnect Inc. in June 2017. iCoreConnect Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ocoee, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for iCoreConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCoreConnect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.