Comparing Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) and SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV)

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) and SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Loncor Gold and SilverCrest Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Gold N/A -9.47% -8.47% SilverCrest Metals 40.61% 25.66% 23.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Loncor Gold and SilverCrest Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loncor Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A SilverCrest Metals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

SilverCrest Metals has a consensus price target of $10.13, indicating a potential downside of 1.41%. Given SilverCrest Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SilverCrest Metals is more favorable than Loncor Gold.

This table compares Loncor Gold and SilverCrest Metals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Gold N/A N/A -$21.27 million ($0.14) -2.14 SilverCrest Metals $261.54 million 5.83 $116.72 million $0.83 12.37

SilverCrest Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Loncor Gold. Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverCrest Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.8% of SilverCrest Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Loncor Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of SilverCrest Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverCrest Metals has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals beats Loncor Gold on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo. It also holds 100% interest in the Isiro properties that consist of 11 exploration permits covering an area of 1,884 square kilometers situated in the province of Haut Uele, northeastern Congo. In addition, Loncor Gold Inc. owns interest in North Kivu, Ngayu, Devon, Navarro, and Yindi projects. The company was formerly known as Loncor Resources Inc. and changed its name to Loncor Gold Inc. in June 2021. Loncor Gold Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

