Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:BALT opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

