Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $212,000 Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 145,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average is $47.81. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $50.10.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

