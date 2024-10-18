Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $219,000 Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIW. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,891,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 556.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 66,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,448,000 after buying an additional 59,991 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 340.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 57,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 57,253 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $108.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.62.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

