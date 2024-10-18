Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5,222.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,186,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,578 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,946,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,489,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,616 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,878,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $33.58 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.