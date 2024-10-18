Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,216,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,473,000 after buying an additional 174,473 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,587,000 after buying an additional 493,420 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,242,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,476,000 after buying an additional 105,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,795,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,637,000 after acquiring an additional 292,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $56.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

