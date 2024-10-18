Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 860 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 41,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHLF opened at $50.28 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

