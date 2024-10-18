Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 221.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,085,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998,773 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,029,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,696,000 after buying an additional 2,615,725 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,563,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,982 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,922,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 859,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after acquiring an additional 514,247 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $59.02 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.92.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2041 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.