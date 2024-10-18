Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,039,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $106.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day moving average is $98.18. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

