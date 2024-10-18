Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 307 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,785,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,328,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,718,000 after acquiring an additional 113,086 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,031,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,336,000 after acquiring an additional 128,519 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 911,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,602,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 862,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,273,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC opened at $114.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day moving average is $106.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $115.60.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

