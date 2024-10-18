Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 439 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwind Capital bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $68.93.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

