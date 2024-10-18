Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 600 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in HBT Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. HBT Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $729.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.86.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In other HBT Financial news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 11,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $278,359.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lowered HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HBT Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HBT Financial from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

