Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 71,340 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,340 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAY. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $1,454,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 804.4% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 0.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GMAY opened at $36.48 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.00.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.