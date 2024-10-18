Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 40,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $42.35.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

