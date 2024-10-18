Conduit (LON:CRE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 512.72 ($6.70) and traded as high as GBX 537 ($7.01). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 535 ($6.99), with a volume of 539,678 shares traded.

Get Conduit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Conduit from GBX 710 ($9.27) to GBX 720 ($9.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.81) price target on shares of Conduit in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRE

Conduit Price Performance

Conduit Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of £840.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 526.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 512.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,772.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Conduit news, insider Stephen Redmond purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.92) per share, for a total transaction of £79,500 ($103,813.01). In other news, insider Trevor Carvey bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.84) per share, with a total value of £13,100 ($17,106.29). Also, insider Stephen Redmond purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 530 ($6.92) per share, with a total value of £79,500 ($103,813.01). Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About Conduit

(Get Free Report)

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. The property division offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property reinsurance products. The Casualty division provides director's and officer's, financial institutions, general, professional, and transactional liability, as well as medical malpractice reinsurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.