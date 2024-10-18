Contrasting Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (OTC:OPMXF) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) and Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (OTC:OPMXF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blink Charging and Operadora de Sites Mexicanos”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blink Charging $156.05 million 1.31 -$203.69 million ($2.86) -0.71 Operadora de Sites Mexicanos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blink Charging.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

44.6% of Blink Charging shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Blink Charging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Blink Charging and Operadora de Sites Mexicanos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blink Charging -108.11% -22.70% -15.59% Operadora de Sites Mexicanos N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Blink Charging and Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blink Charging 0 3 5 0 2.63 Operadora de Sites Mexicanos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blink Charging presently has a consensus price target of $5.79, indicating a potential upside of 185.01%. Given Blink Charging’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Blink Charging is more favorable than Operadora de Sites Mexicanos.

Summary

Blink Charging beats Operadora de Sites Mexicanos on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and manages various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as offers fleets, property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company offers EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use and municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

About Operadora de Sites Mexicanos

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in building, installing, maintaining, operating, leasing, and marketing of various types of towers and other support structures for the telecommunications sector in Mexico. It provides construction services comprises selection and acquisition of the property, and installation and operation of equipment, as well as physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of service networks. The company also provides site construction services for braced towers, self-supporting towers, monopole towers, and masts. Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

