Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s current price.

CPAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Corpay from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.42.

Corpay Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $350.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Corpay has a 52-week low of $220.39 and a 52-week high of $351.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.14.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corpay will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Corpay by 21.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corpay by 4.1% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corpay by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

