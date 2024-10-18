Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Corteva alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $2,270,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Corteva by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 948,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,678,000 after buying an additional 121,817 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Corteva by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 94,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 70,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.08. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. Corteva’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.