Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s current price.

Get Crane alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CR

Crane Price Performance

Crane stock opened at $163.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.33. Crane has a 12 month low of $82.57 and a 12 month high of $163.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Crane

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,282,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crane

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.