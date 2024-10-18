Creative Planning Acquires 405 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Creative Planning raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

XMLV stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.29. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $62.52.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.