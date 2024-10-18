Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,147,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,979,000 after purchasing an additional 90,522 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on UEC shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.14 and a beta of 1.84. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.66.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. Equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

