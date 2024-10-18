Critical Comparison: Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) and Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) and Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Worldwide and Accor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Worldwide 11.20% -69.65% 11.20% Accor N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hilton Worldwide and Accor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Worldwide 0 9 10 0 2.53 Accor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $213.95, suggesting a potential downside of 10.28%. Given Hilton Worldwide’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hilton Worldwide is more favorable than Accor.

95.9% of Hilton Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Hilton Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hilton Worldwide and Accor”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Worldwide $10.81 billion 5.52 $1.14 billion $4.60 51.84 Accor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hilton Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Accor.

Summary

Hilton Worldwide beats Accor on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including various Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Accor

(Get Free Report)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms. In addition, the company offers distribution activities, such as private sales of hotel accommodation and luxury vacations through VeryChic platform; rental of private residences operated by onefinestay; and coworking spaces through Wojo and Mama Works. Further, it provides hotel management, procurement, cash management, IT, and advertising services, as well as various advisory services. Accor SA was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.