Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Update

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 929,100 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 998,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 489.0 days.

OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $11.01 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties.

