Cwm LLC Acquires 17,429 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 985.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 185,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 168,473 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 339.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 102,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,658 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 674,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.46 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,692.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

