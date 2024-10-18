Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Trading Down 1.1 %

FSLR stock opened at $203.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.24. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.64.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

