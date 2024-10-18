Cwm LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.71.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.4 %

MANH opened at $304.54 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.97 and a 12-month high of $307.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.94 and a 200-day moving average of $245.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,872,615.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Read More

