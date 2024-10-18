Cwm LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 392.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IJK stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.24 and its 200-day moving average is $89.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

