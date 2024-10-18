Cwm LLC Has $911,000 Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,607,000 after buying an additional 197,617 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth about $11,129,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2,055.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 67,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Otter Tail

In other Otter Tail news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,502. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $68.96 and a 12 month high of $100.84.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.71 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

