Cwm LLC Increases Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock opened at $229.13 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.68 and a fifty-two week high of $243.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.