Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,366 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,806,431,000 after acquiring an additional 377,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,740 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237,784 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 17,317.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $460,462,000 after buying an additional 13,552,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $340,752,000 after buying an additional 1,681,620 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HAL opened at $28.94 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Dbs Bank assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.74.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

