Cwm LLC Purchases 17,785 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 333.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $885.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gates Industrial

Insider Buying and Selling at Gates Industrial

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 11,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,793.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,800. This trade represents a -200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.