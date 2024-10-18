Cwm LLC Sells 1,271 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAFD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 515.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WaFd during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in WaFd in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of WaFd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of WAFD opened at $36.95 on Friday. WaFd, Inc has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. WaFd had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.77%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

