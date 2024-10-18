Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,527 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $266,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

