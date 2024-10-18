CX Institutional Acquires 110 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,262.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,262.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $290.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $292.88. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.95.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

