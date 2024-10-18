CX Institutional Acquires 1,491 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CX Institutional increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 308.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cintas were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $213.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.11 and a 200 day moving average of $188.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $123.65 and a 1 year high of $215.37.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

