CX Institutional Boosts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE D opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The company has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

