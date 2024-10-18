CX Institutional Boosts Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 68,840 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,519,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 391,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

