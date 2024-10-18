CX Institutional Buys 1,434 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,042 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,469,000 after purchasing an additional 440,962 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 93.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,859,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,082,000 after buying an additional 1,234,718 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.68.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

