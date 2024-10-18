CX Institutional Buys New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 984 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,558,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the period. M&G Plc boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 108,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,894,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $207.44 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $210.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.89.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

